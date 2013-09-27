Ad
euobserver
SPD frontman Sigmar Gabriel is tipped to lead coalition talks (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Merkel's potential coalition partners drag their feet

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

A week after her election victory, Chancellor Angela Merkel is nowhere nearer a coalition government, with the Social-Democrats facing strong internal opposition and the Greens having lost their leadership.

Merkel needs a partner to form a majority government - either the Social-Democrats or the smaller Greens - because her "super result" gave her 311 seats out of 630 in the Bundestag, just short of a majority.

But following the fate of her last junior partner - the liberal Free D...

EU Political

