Ivanishvili at his summer home in Ureki, on the Black Sea coast (Photo: EUobserver)

Georgia PM says 'why not?' on Eurasian Union

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

One day after Armenia said it will join Russia's Eurasian Union, Georgia's PM has said it might, in due course, do the same.

Speaking on national TV on Wednesday (4 September), the Prime Minister, Bidzina Ivanishvili, said: "I am keeping a close eye on it [the Eurasian Union] and we are studying it. At this stage we have no position at all. If in perspective we see that it is in our country's strategic interest, then, why not? But at this stage we have no position at all."

