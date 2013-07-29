Ad
euobserver
Catherine Ashton during a trip to Egypt earlier this month (Photo: European Commission)

Ashton visits Egypt amid rising tensions

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is in Egypt Monday (29 July) amid high tension following the latest violence which has left scores dead.

Ashton, who was also in the country earlier this month, said ahead of her visit that she would urge a "fully inclusive transition process, taking in all political groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood."

"The EU will continue to stand by the Egyptian people and support their democratic aspirations," she said.

Her visit comes just...

