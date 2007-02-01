EU divisions on constitution grow

Despite Germany's efforts to conduct negotiations on the EU constitution discreetly, the rifts between member states are spilling out into the open.
The UK Times reported on Thursday that London will refuse to sign up to any institutional changes if it does not secure a pledge that there will be no revival of the EU constitution.
According to the newspaper, prime minister Tony Blair only wants a mini-treaty that would include changes to the voting system and introducing a more per...
