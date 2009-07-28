Ad
euobserver
The idea of Europe does not belong to 27 national governments alone, but to the whole of the continent. (Photo: Johannes Jansson /norden.org)

Iceland should be welcomed into the EU

EU Political
Opinion
by Richard Laming,

The human heart is on the left, a fact seemingly confirmed by the latest statements about Icelandic membership of the EU from the centre-right CSU party in Germany.

It is the dearest wish of everyone who wishes Europe well that the EU should continue to gather together all those democratic and free market European countries that wish to be part.

Now that the Icelandic parliament has voted in favour of joining, surely this should be a matter for rejoicing. But the Bavarian members...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

The idea of Europe does not belong to 27 national governments alone, but to the whole of the continent. (Photo: Johannes Jansson /norden.org)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections