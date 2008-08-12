Ad
The 27,000 Alanders have had their own flag since 1954 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Finnish islands cause headache for EU treaty approval

by Lisbeth Kirk,

The Finnish autonomous Aland Islands are causing headaches for the Finnish government by demanding certain concessions from Helsinki in return for ratifying the EU's Lisbon Treaty.

The local government in the capital Mariehamn has said it will ratify the bloc's latest institutional rule book only if it gets the nod for four demands, with the vote in the Aland 30-member strong parliament expected in the autumn.

The minister responsible for the islands, former MEP Astrid Thors, visi...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

