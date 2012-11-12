Turkish PM moots reinstating death penalty

EU candidate country Turkey may reinstate capital punishment for people convicted of terrorism.
A total ban on the practice is a pre-condition to join EU ranks, but Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday (11 November) said he would consider lifting it anyway, reports AFP.
Erdogan had already floated the idea during a panel discussion on democracy in Bali on Friday.
"Capital punishment was lifted in Europe but was it lifted in the United States, Japan and Chin...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
