Portugal warns against re-opening of EU treaty compromise

The incoming Portuguese EU presidency has called on member states not to unravel a carefully worked out compromise on a new look treaty for the bloc, amid signs that some capitals have reservations about what they agreed last weekend.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday (28 June), just two days before Portugal takes over from Germany at the EU's helm, the country's secretary of state for foreign affairs Manuel Lobo Antunes warned that the bloc "can't afford the luxury of a new failure,"...