Poland rejects German package amid EU 'veto' threat

Updated 21:00 Germany and France have put forward a new proposal to try and solve Poland's voting rights gripe, but Warsaw quickly rejected the deal, saying the EU summit seems to be heading for a Polish veto.
Diplomats say the Franco-German package includes keeping existing "Nice treaty" voting weights until 2014, introducing a so-called "Ioannina Compromise" to help smaller EU states delay unfavourable decisions and giving Poland a few more MEPs.
"If the pro...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
