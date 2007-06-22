Ad
The Polish PM, despite staying in Warsaw, seems to be playing a decisive role in the Brussels EU summit (Photo: PiS)

Poland rejects German package amid EU 'veto' threat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Updated 21:00 Germany and France have put forward a new proposal to try and solve Poland's voting rights gripe, but Warsaw quickly rejected the deal, saying the EU summit seems to be heading for a Polish veto.

Diplomats say the Franco-German package includes keeping existing "Nice treaty" voting weights until 2014, introducing a so-called "Ioannina Compromise" to help smaller EU states delay unfavourable decisions and giving Poland a few more MEPs.

