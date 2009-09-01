EU lobbying firms justify gaps in financial reporting

Multi-million euro gaps between the officially-audited accounts of Brussels lobbying firms and their declarations on an EU register are not linked to under-reporting, the companies say.
Hill and Knowlton in Brussels recorded a turnover of €12.8 million for 2007 at the National Bank of Belgium. But its entry for 2007 on the European Commission's lobbyist register said it was paid just €8.1 million for "representing interests to EU institutions on behalf of clients."
Similar gaps ex...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
