EU lobbying firms justify gaps in financial reporting

Multi-million euro gaps between the officially-audited accounts of Brussels lobbying firms and their declarations on an EU register are not linked to under-reporting, the companies say.

Hill and Knowlton in Brussels recorded a turnover of €12.8 million for 2007 at the National Bank of Belgium. But its entry for 2007 on the European Commission's lobbyist register said it was paid just €8.1 million for "representing interests to EU institutions on behalf of clients."

Similar gaps ex...