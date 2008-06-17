Bosnia signs EU pre-accession deal

Bosnia and Herzegovina signed a pre-accession deal with the EU on Monday (16 June) in Luxembourg after weeks of delay, with the move representing important progress in the Balkan country's EU integration process.

The EU welcomed the signing of the so-called Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA) - a pre-accession tool designed as a first step for the Western Balkan towards eventual EU membership.

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn called it "a milestone that marks a new ...