Germany reluctant to lead Europe in case of Brexit

Germany has qualms about playing a more dominant role in the European Union in case of a Brexit, EU diplomatic sources have said.

German decision-makers fear that in case Britons decide to leave the EU, Berlin, whose role within the EU has already been magnified by the eurocrisis and the refugee crisis, could be forced to play an even bigger role.

It is a scenario that neither the German political elite, nor others in Europe would like to see.

“With the UK, Germany would ...