euobserver
Swedish MPs backed the proposal by a broad majority (Photo: Riksdagen)

Swedish crackdown targets migrant families

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Sweden’s parliament passed a restrictive asylum law on Tuesday (21 June) that critics said could put more children at risk.

A broad majority backed the government’s proposal, which aims to sharply reduce the number of asylum seekers over a three-year period during which Sweden is to improve its capacity for reception and integration of migrants.

The law makes it harder for people who get asylum, but who are not classified as refugees, to bring in family members. It also replaces ...

