euobserver

Europeans rebuff US-style capitalism and fear Asian competition

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

Citizens from the EU's biggest countries are pessimistic about the bloc's chances of standing up to economic competition from Asia and they overwhelmingly reject US-style capitalism, a new poll has shown.

The Germans (78%), French (73%) and Spanish (58%) are the most outspoken critics of the American economic model, while Britons (46%) and Italians (46%) have a less negative view of it, according to a survey by Harris agency published in the Financial Times on Monday (24 September).

