euobserver
Schuman memorial stone outside the main EU commission building in Brussels (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

'EU saint' waiting for a miracle

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

With EU personalities over the weekend speaking out on the occasion of Schuman Day, Robert Schuman himself, an early architect of the Union, has hit a hurdle on his way to becoming a Roman Catholic saint due to the lack of a miracle.

Schuman, a former French foreign minister, who declared on 9 May 1950 that France and Germany should link up their coal and steel industries, was in 1960 dubbed a "founding father" of the Union by the European Parliament in a title recalling the "fathers" o...

