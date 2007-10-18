Ad
euobserver
The Lisbon summit should conclude the treaty talks formally started under the German presidency (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU seeks to close its institutional wrangling

by Renata Goldirova, LISBON,

EU leaders are gathering in Lisbon on Thursday (18 October) in an effort to put a full stop behind the 2005 political debacle, which saw French and Dutch voters rejecting the draft European Constitution.

If all goes as planned, the 27-nation bloc will by the end of tomorrow have politically agreed a new 'Reform Treaty', but much will depend on how far Italy and Poland are prepared to go to defend their particular demands.

The document leaders are to discuss has preserved the core...

