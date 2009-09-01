Wallstrom: EU needs a commissioner for citizens

In 2004 the European Union got its first ever communications commissioner. Despite its vague title, the new job created high expectations in Brussels.

Margot Wallstrom, a down-to-earth Swede with an engaging manner, was expected to cure all ills at once - including making the EU more democratic, more transparent and bringing it closer to citizens.

It was, and remains, a formidable task and one that is at times boring, frustrating and thankless. Given the nature of the job it is ...