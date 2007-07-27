EU treaty ratification may be difficult, experts say

Even if the EU manages to avoid referendums on its new Reform Treaty, ratification of the text may prove less easy than has been assumed so far, a Brussels think tank has warned.

A paper by the European Policy Centre released on Thursday (26 July) highlights "hurdles and traps" in member states' ratification of the reform treaty, which the Portuguese EU presidency hopes to get signed by EU leaders before the end of the year.

France, which rejected the original EU constitution in ...