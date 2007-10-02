MEPs agree parliament seat distribution

The European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee has backed a new plan on how seats for parliamentarians should be distributed between the 27 EU states after the next European elections in 2009.

On Tuesday (2 October), 17 committee members voted in favour of the report on the future composition of the EU assembly drafted by French conservative Alain Lamassoure and Romanian socialist Adrian Severin. Five MEPs were against, three abstained.

Mr Severin described the vote ...