Ad
euobserver

Sarkozy to rescue French companies

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

In a fresh surge of economic patriotism, French president Nicolas Sarkozy - whose country currently holds the six-month rotating EU presidency - on Thursday (23 October) announced plans to create a "sovereign wealth fund" to aid French businesses in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The fund, which is meant to be in place by the end of the year, will be managed by the state-controlled lender, Caisse des Depots et Consignations, and "will raise part of its money by borrowing on th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections