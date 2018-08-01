Ad
Parliament secretary-general Klaus Welle (l) at the 2 July Bureau meeting, which saw MEPs decide to adopt only a minimal reform of the office expenses system (Photo: European Parliament)

Exclusive

Documents on new rules for MEP expenses kept secret

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament is refusing to make public documents that were used to prepare the decision to introduce only a minimal reform of its MEP office expenses system, citing a risk of "self-censorship".

In a letter to EUobserver, the parliament's secretary-general Klaus Welle said that publication of the requested documents "would seriously undermine the institution's decision-making process".

The papers were prepared for a 2 July meeting during which the parliament's fourteen ...

