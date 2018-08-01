Documents on new rules for MEP expenses kept secret

The European Parliament is refusing to make public documents that were used to prepare the decision to introduce only a minimal reform of its MEP office expenses system, citing a risk of "self-censorship".
In a letter to EUobserver, the parliament's secretary-general Klaus Welle said that publication of the requested documents "would seriously undermine the institution's decision-making process".
The papers were prepared for a 2 July meeting during which the parliament's fourteen ...
