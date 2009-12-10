Ad
Bildt: "there is an expectation of me to be some sort of a chairman of a foreign ministers' trade union" (Photo: Gunnar Seijbold/Regeringskansliet)

Sweden clips wings of EU foreign ministers

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt on Thursday (10 December) dismissed criticism from some of his EU counterparts for implementing a Lisbon Treaty novelty that sees foreign ministers excluded from EU summits.

"Sometimes I have the impression that there is an expectation of me to be some sort of a chairman of a foreign ministers' trade union, which I obviously am not," Mr Bildt told MEPs in the foreign affairs committee during an overview of the Swedish EU presidency, which steps down ...

