Cameron's unclear narrative

The British commissioner Designate, Jonathan Hill, has now passed every test bar one, the vote in plenary.

Since the relevant European Parliament committees have agreed his candidature, Hill is, at the time of going to press, as safe as he could hope to be.

Hill is a moderate, centre-right politician. From a Labour MEP's perspective it looks as if British prime minister, David Cameron, hoped that placing the pro European in this central role would in turn alleviate some of the st...