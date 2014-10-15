Ad
euobserver
Just over 200 days to go to what will probably see the closest general election result for 40 years (Photo: Adolfo PM)

Cameron's unclear narrative

EU Political
Opinion
by Mary Honeyball, London,

The British commissioner Designate, Jonathan Hill, has now passed every test bar one, the vote in plenary.

Since the relevant European Parliament committees have agreed his candidature, Hill is, at the time of going to press, as safe as he could hope to be.

Hill is a moderate, centre-right politician. From a Labour MEP's perspective it looks as if British prime minister, David Cameron, hoped that placing the pro European in this central role would in turn alleviate some of the st...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

EU unlikely to reform treaties, French PM tells Cameron
UK's Hill set to survive after second hearing
Just over 200 days to go to what will probably see the closest general election result for 40 years (Photo: Adolfo PM)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections