euobserver
'Today a new Spain is born', said Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias (centre). (Photo: Adolfo Lujan)

Spain ends two-party system, coalition talks ahead

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Spanish voters dealt a blow to the country's political establishment and fell short of giving outgoing prime minister Mariano Rajoy directions on what colour of coalition government he should pursue as leader of the largest party.

Rajoy's centre-right Partido Popular (PP) and its historical competitor, the socialist PSOE, lost, respectively, 63 and 20 seats in the 350-seat lower house of parliament on Sunday (20 December).

PP emerged as the official winner with 123 seats, but the ...

