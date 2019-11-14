Green MEPs unconvinced by Romanian commissioner

MEPs gave the green light to Romanian's new commissioner-designate for transport, Adina-Ioana Vălean on Thursday (14 November) - but she did not manage to convince MEPs from the Greens, who have requested to ask her additional questions concerning environment and consumer rights.
For the vice-chair of the parliament's environmental committee Dutch MEP Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) the performance of Vălean, who was also chair of the same committee in the last legislature, was not convincing...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
