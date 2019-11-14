Ad
'Green Deal in transport does not seem to be in safe hands,' Green MEP Bas Eickhout tweeted after the hearing (Photo: European Parliament)

Green MEPs unconvinced by Romanian commissioner

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

MEPs gave the green light to Romanian's new commissioner-designate for transport, Adina-Ioana Vălean on Thursday (14 November) - but she did not manage to convince MEPs from the Greens, who have requested to ask her additional questions concerning environment and consumer rights.

For the vice-chair of the parliament's environmental committee Dutch MEP Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) the performance of Vălean, who was also chair of the same committee in the last legislature, was not convincing...

