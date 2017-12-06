Commission presents plan for beefed-up eurozone

The European Commission will, on Wednesday (6 December), present its plan for a European monetary fund, an EU finance minister, and more coordinated policies with member states.

The package, which will include legislative proposals and positions papers, will be discussed by EU leaders at a euro summit on 15 December as part of a larger effort to relaunch the EU after Brexit and the financial crisis.

The EU executive's proposal will be at the centre of a debate between supporters o...