Ad
euobserver
Van Rompuy is following the demands of Merkel and Sarkozy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders to meet again at end of January

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

All 27 EU leaders are to meet again in Brussels at the end of January or in early February to take stock of work on the new inter-governmental treaty and discuss measures aimed at boosting economic growth, EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy said on Thursday (15 December).

"I informed the 27 member states this morning that I will convene a meeting by the end of January or beginning of February," he said during a press conference after a summit with Russian President Dimitri Medvedev.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

UK left out as 26 EU countries to draft new treaty
EU leaders embrace 'fiscal compact' demanded by central bank
Van Rompuy is following the demands of Merkel and Sarkozy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections