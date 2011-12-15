EU leaders to meet again at end of January

All 27 EU leaders are to meet again in Brussels at the end of January or in early February to take stock of work on the new inter-governmental treaty and discuss measures aimed at boosting economic growth, EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy said on Thursday (15 December).

"I informed the 27 member states this morning that I will convene a meeting by the end of January or beginning of February," he said during a press conference after a summit with Russian President Dimitri Medvedev.