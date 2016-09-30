Renzi's EU attacks are survival strategy

Italy’s prime minister Matteo Renzi is a cocky character who likes having enemies, at least in public.

As he gears up for the most difficult political battle of his short, but eventful, political career, he is back on argumentative terms with the European Commission and key EU partners.

On Monday (26 September), Renzi’s cabinet set 4 December as the date for a referendum on constitutional reforms which, if approved, could end Italy’s chronic political instability and help the p...