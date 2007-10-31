Ad
euobserver
The EU Constitution was signed in Rome and while the Reform Treaty is to be signed in Lisbon (Photo: Dutch EU Presidency)

Belgium and Portugal at odds over EU summit location

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

A row is brewing over the location of the traditional December summit of EU leaders with Brussels pitted against Lisbon to hold the two-day political meeting.

The Belgian capital is normally the location of the summit but the meeting will fall on the same day as the signing of the bloc's new EU treaty, taking place in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon,

Belgium is insisting on its meeting rights - all formal gatherings of heads of states and governments are held in the Belgian capital...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The EU Constitution was signed in Rome and while the Reform Treaty is to be signed in Lisbon (Photo: Dutch EU Presidency)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections