Belgium and Portugal at odds over EU summit location

A row is brewing over the location of the traditional December summit of EU leaders with Brussels pitted against Lisbon to hold the two-day political meeting.

The Belgian capital is normally the location of the summit but the meeting will fall on the same day as the signing of the bloc's new EU treaty, taking place in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon,

Belgium is insisting on its meeting rights - all formal gatherings of heads of states and governments are held in the Belgian capital...