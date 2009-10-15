Outlines emerging of new EU commission

The next European Commission is set to be filled with conservative and liberal commissioners, feature several familiar faces, and plenty of new job titles. However, when it will be set up remains the great unknown.
With just over two weeks to go before the current commission officially ends its term, and with weighty portfolios at a premium, member states have begun jostling to get a substantial seat at the commission table for the next five years.
Several commissioner hopefuls h...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here