Ad
euobserver
Thessaloniki - Greece and Spain are among the favourite destinations of Bulgarian workers (Photo: EUobserver)

Three EU states open up to Bulgarian, Romanian workers

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The New Year has brought with it the lifting of restrictions for Bulgarian and Romanian workers in Greece, Spain and Denmark, but a number of EU states will be keeping barriers to their labour markets for three more years.

Greece on Wednesday (31 December) became the latest "old" EU member to lift restrictions for Bulgarian and Romanian workers, following Spain and Denmark which set the example earlier in December.

"The Greek government has reached this decision after assessing al...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Thessaloniki - Greece and Spain are among the favourite destinations of Bulgarian workers (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections