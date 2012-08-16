Kosovo needs special partnership with Germany

Germany - the EU's strongest economy and the main decision-maker on the euro crisis - should take charge of EU intervention in the Western Balkans by putting Kosovo on its own two feet.

What Berlin 20 years ago proposed the EU should do with Albania, it should now do on the EU's behalf with Kosovo - create a bilateral "special partnership" designed to revive Kosovo's economy and society.

The pact should have at its core a 20-year-long strategy for fully remodelling Kosovo's politi...