Ad
euobserver
Watching the game in Poland: the report remarks on the popularity of anti-Semitic material despite the country's tiny Jewish population (Photo: bildungsr0man)

Racist groups could mar European football championship

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Rights campaigners have highlighted the prevalence of racism and anti-semitism on the football scene in Poland and Ukraine as the countries get ready to host the Euro 2012 championships.

A report by the Warsaw-based Never Again and the Kiev-situated Football Against Prejudices groups noted that between September 2009 and March 2011, fascist symbols and slogans were displayed 56 times in and around football g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Watching the game in Poland: the report remarks on the popularity of anti-Semitic material despite the country's tiny Jewish population (Photo: bildungsr0man)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections