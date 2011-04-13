Racist groups could mar European football championship

Rights campaigners have highlighted the prevalence of racism and anti-semitism on the football scene in Poland and Ukraine as the countries get ready to host the Euro 2012 championships.
A report by the Warsaw-based Never Again and the Kiev-situated Football Against Prejudices groups noted that between September 2009 and March 2011, fascist symbols and slogans were displayed 56 times in and around football g...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
