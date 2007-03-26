Royal backs Turkey's EU membership

French socialist presidential candidate Segolene Royal has spoken out in favour of Turkish membership of the EU, putting her at odds with her two main opponents from the right.
"Eventually Turkey has a vocation to join Europe provided it satisfies the adhesion criteria, which are not only economic and financial but also democratic," she says in an extract of her campaign book published in French daily Le Monde on Sunday (24 March).
The socialist contender, currently second in the ...
