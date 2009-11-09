European minorities suffer more discrimination as crisis bites

Steph is in her last year of translation studies at the Superior Institute of Translators and Interpreters in Brussels, one of the more prestigious schools of its kind in Europe.

In the last few weeks, the hard-working 25-year-old who speaks French, English and Spanish fluently has been looking for a new apartment in the European capital. After visiting some 20 flats, she thought she had found just the right place in a great location not far from the institute.

She had spoken to t...