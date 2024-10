Some of the key terms to feature in the summit debate on the future EU treaty are peculiar to Brussels. An explanation is offered below.

European Constitution vs. Reform Treaty



The draft European Constitution was signed by all member states in October 2004. It has been largely ratified by 18 countries but was rejected by French and Dutch voters in 2005. It was designed to replace all eight EU treaties signed over the last 50 years, with the exception of the Euratom Treaty. <...