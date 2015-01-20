Thousands of Poles hit by Swiss franc decision

Last week’s decision by the Swiss Central Bank to scrap its currency cap has had major repercussions in the EU’s largest eastern member state, Poland.

The move saw the Swiss franc jump to 4.32 zlotys from 3.53, a rise of more than 21 percent and the most significant in comparison to other European currencies.

For a while it even reached 5.14 zlotys, but Monday (21 January) it was around 4.30. This was a dramatic turn for the alm...