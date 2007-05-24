Sarkozy to push for Turkey debate

French president Nicolas Sarkozy is to force a debate on Turkey and whether it belongs in the European Union in the coming months, despite visible reluctance by the European Commission to confront the issue.

Addressing a packed Brussels press room yesterday a week after being sworn into office, Mr Sarkozy stated "I believe that Turkey does not have a place in the European Union."

"We are going to have this debate on Turkey, we cannot avoid it," he added.

The president went ...