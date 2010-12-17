EU's big three call for long-term budgetary restraint

The EU's three largest member states - Germany, France and the UK - are set to publish a text on Saturday (18 December), calling for spending restraint in the bloc's long-term financial framework (post 2013).
Initiated by British Prime Minister David Cameron, the letter will call for a freeze in the long-term spending plan, excluding inflation, and also seek to rein in the bloc's 2012 and 2013 annual budgets.
"The commitment appropriations over the next multiannual fiancial frame...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here