Ad
euobserver
UK Prime Minister David Cameron (l) jokes with EU commission head Barroso at the summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU's big three call for long-term budgetary restraint

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU's three largest member states - Germany, France and the UK - are set to publish a text on Saturday (18 December), calling for spending restraint in the bloc's long-term financial framework (post 2013).

Initiated by British Prime Minister David Cameron, the letter will call for a freeze in the long-term spending plan, excluding inflation, and also seek to rein in the bloc's 2012 and 2013 annual budgets.

"The commitment appropriations over the next multiannual fiancial frame...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
UK Prime Minister David Cameron (l) jokes with EU commission head Barroso at the summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections