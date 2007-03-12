Ad
The European People's Party favours further EU integration (Photo: EPP-ED)

EU centre-right may kick out Bulgarians for joining eurosceptics

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The pro-integration European People's Party is considering suspending the membership of the Bulgarian party of the ex-president Petar Stoyanov following his move to join the emerging EU-critical club of British and Czech conservatives.

"It is not compatible for a member party of the EPP to join such an initiative and at the same time remain in our party," said the party's president Wilfred Martens after the EPP bureau proposed the Bulgarian party should be provisionally kicked out.

