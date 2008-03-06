Senior MEPs to campaign for Italy's Veltroni

The leaders of the socialists and liberals in the European Parliament are to campaign for Walter Veltroni, the head of the Democratic Party in Italy – the country's centre-left political alliance.

"We don't have a concrete date confirmed yet, but the intention is certainly there that [Socialist leader Martin Schulz] will go to Italy. There are several occasions where he could turn up to support Mr Veltroni," a spokesperson for the socialist group said.

Liberal leader Graham Watson...