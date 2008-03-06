Ad
euobserver

Senior MEPs to campaign for Italy's Veltroni

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The leaders of the socialists and liberals in the European Parliament are to campaign for Walter Veltroni, the head of the Democratic Party in Italy – the country's centre-left political alliance.

"We don't have a concrete date confirmed yet, but the intention is certainly there that [Socialist leader Martin Schulz] will go to Italy. There are several occasions where he could turn up to support Mr Veltroni," a spokesperson for the socialist group said.

Liberal leader Graham Watson...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections