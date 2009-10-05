Greek socialists win snap general election

Greece's socialists have won a strong parliamentary majority over the governing conservatives, according to exit polls from Sunday's (4 October) general election in the country.

The centre-left Panhellenic Socialist Movement, or Pasok, of leader George Papandreou, is leading according to the polls, with 43 percent of the vote, giving the party 159 seats in the 300-seat chamber.

The centre-right New Democracy of Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis, which had called a snap election onl...