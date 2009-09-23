Germany nears final ratification of Lisbon Treaty

Germany's president Horst Koehler on Wednesday (23 September) signed newly-drafted national laws enabling the country to adopt the EU's Lisbon Treaty, making final ratification of the document at the end of the week a formality.

The laws will be published in Germany's official law register on Thursday and Mr Koehler is expected to sign the ratification document on Friday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the step as a great success, reports Spiegel Online. "I put a great deal of ...