The EU committee's great 'per diem' charade

On a chilly Tuesday morning in December 2018, trade unionist Liina Carr stepped out of her office in Brussels.

Her destination was a meeting 3km away at the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), a consultative body that gives civil society groups and others a platform to express their opinions on EU issues.

After signing the customary EESC attendance list, she returned to work before noon to the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), where she earns up to €8,600 per m...