Polls shows Irish strongly favour EU membership

Some 87 percent of Irish people consider that Ireland has benefitted from EU membership, according to a new survey conducted for the European Commission - the highest such score to be recorded among any of the 27 member states.

The Irish Times reports that a Eurobarometer survey, released on Wednesday (30 January), shows that 74 percent of Irish citizens view EU membership positively while only six percent believe membership of the bloc to be something negative.

