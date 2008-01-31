Ad
euobserver
Dublin is under strong pressure to secure a yes to the EU treaty (Photo: Irish Presidency)

Polls shows Irish strongly favour EU membership

EU Political

Some 87 percent of Irish people consider that Ireland has benefitted from EU membership, according to a new survey conducted for the European Commission - the highest such score to be recorded among any of the 27 member states.

The Irish Times reports that a Eurobarometer survey, released on Wednesday (30 January), shows that 74 percent of Irish citizens view EU membership positively while only six percent believe membership of the bloc to be something negative.

The results are li...

