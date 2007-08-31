EU split over Kosovo independence would create 'chaos', EU envoy says

The EU's Kosovo envoy, Wolfgang Ischinger, has urged the bloc to work towards finding a common response to a possible failure of the final round of diplomacy on the fate of the province, including the scenario of unilaterally declared independence.

"There is a great risk that the [international] troika will fail to reach an agreement [between Belgrade and Pristina] and therefore, the EU has to start preparing to speak with one voice after 10 December", Mr Ischinger said in an interview...