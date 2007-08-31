Ad
euobserver
Kosovo - a political minefield for the EU (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU split over Kosovo independence would create 'chaos', EU envoy says

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The EU's Kosovo envoy, Wolfgang Ischinger, has urged the bloc to work towards finding a common response to a possible failure of the final round of diplomacy on the fate of the province, including the scenario of unilaterally declared independence.

"There is a great risk that the [international] troika will fail to reach an agreement [between Belgrade and Pristina] and therefore, the EU has to start preparing to speak with one voice after 10 December", Mr Ischinger said in an interview...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Kosovo - a political minefield for the EU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections