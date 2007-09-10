Merkel supports Sarkozy on future of EU debate

German chancellor Angela Merkel has backed France's idea of setting up a "council of the wise" to debate the future of Europe.

French president Nicolas Sarkozy suggested at the end of last month that an independent body be set up to discuss where Europe is heading – something he made a condition of, in exchange for Paris not blocking Turkey's EU membership talks.

Ms Merkel offered support for the proposal after meeting Mr Sarkozy at Meseberg castle in Germany on Monday (10 Septemb...