Irish PM resigns amid corruption scandal

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern has announced he will step down next month, raising the chances that the forthcoming EU treaty referendum will focus on the issue at hand rather than be a personal poll on his leadership, which had become mired in a corruption scandal.

In a shock announcement on Wednesday (2 April), the veteran leader, in office for 11 years, said he will leave office on 6 May.

Referring to the corruption scandal involving alleged payments he took while finance mi...

