EU commission to 'smash glass ceiling' on gender

The European Commission wants a quota imposed on the supervisory boards of large companies in an effort to improve gender equality.

“Today we are proposing a legislation to smash the glass ceiling that keeps talented women out of top jobs,” EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (14 November).

The gender quota is a legally binding directive and would require the some 5,000 companies listed on the stock exchange to have women represent 40 per...