The European Commission draft legislation would force large companies to hire more women board members. (Photo: orkomedix)

EU commission to 'smash glass ceiling' on gender

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants a quota imposed on the supervisory boards of large companies in an effort to improve gender equality.

“Today we are proposing a legislation to smash the glass ceiling that keeps talented women out of top jobs,” EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (14 November).

The gender quota is a legally binding directive and would require the some 5,000 companies listed on the stock exchange to have women represent 40 per...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

