Ad
euobserver
Mr Barroso - keen to move the talks forward (Photo: europa.eu)

Barroso organising mini-summit on EU constitution

EU Political
by Honor Mahony and Mark Beunderman,

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS -European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso is in the process of organising a mini-summit brainstorming on a new-look EU constitution with the aim of giving "momentum" to the ongoing talks on the future treaty.

The informal meeting is to take place next month, soon after the second round of the French elections with 12-13 May being slated as the date.

Exactly who will be coming remains unclear, with only a select number of EU leaders expected to be inv...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Barroso - keen to move the talks forward (Photo: europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections