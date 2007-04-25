Barroso organising mini-summit on EU constitution

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS -European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso is in the process of organising a mini-summit brainstorming on a new-look EU constitution with the aim of giving "momentum" to the ongoing talks on the future treaty.

The informal meeting is to take place next month, soon after the second round of the French elections with 12-13 May being slated as the date.

Exactly who will be coming remains unclear, with only a select number of EU leaders expected to be inv...